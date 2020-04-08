Etta Elizabeth Hensley, age 87, of the Stinking Creek Community, died on Saturday, April 4. Along with her Husband, they served as ministers of the Gospel for many years.
She is preceded in death by her son, Joel Richard Hensley; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband, the Bishop Richard Leo Hensley; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 11a.m. at Melvin Cemetery with the Bishop Delmus Bruce officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 9, 2020
