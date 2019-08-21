Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Teanie" (Byrge) Chapman. View Sign Service Information Martin Wilson Funeral Home 700 West Central Avenue La Follette , TN 37766 (423)-562-7452 Send Flowers Obituary



Teanie met the love of her life, at age 22, in 1950 while working as a waitress at a Kasefang Cafe on Main Street in Jacksboro. Joe D. "Buck" Chapman stole her heart and headed off to The Korean War. They continued their relationship apart through love letters sent from half the world away to each other., usually beginning as, "Dear Darling." Buck had left a military hospital in Pennsylvania, where he had been receiving care from war related injuries, and they were married at her parent's residence in Jacksboro, on May 23, 1953. Teanie discovered he had not received permission from the United States Army for leave, so she sent him back two days after their marriage. After his formal discharge from the Army, their marriage lasted for 47 years until Buck's passing in 2000. Teanie said there was not any man to replace her loving husband. Teanie said she had achieved her dreams of having two children and a wonderful marriage. She always said she would not have changed a thing about her life.

She was born Evelyn Byrge, a coal miner's daughter, of Henry Byrge (1887- 1984) and Mary Louisa "Mollie" Wilson (1888-1985), in their Pee Wee Coal Mining Camp shanty house in Campbell County. She was the last surviving of 12 children. She was born 11th. Teanie was born the year before The Great Depression of 1929 began and grew up as a child throughout its devastating course. She sometimes would tell of the only "store bought" doll she ever had as a child. It was given her by her brother Harvey Byrge, who bought for her because she longed for one so bad. This made her appreciate everything in life and took nothing for granted. She was thankful and appreciative for the life she was given by her God. She was always giving to others and putting herself last.

Teanie was the granddaughter of John R. Byrge, Sr. (1863-1952) and Catherine "Taz" Phillips (1862-1921). Also, the granddaughter of Abraham Wilson (1810-1892) and Mary Louisa Curnutt (1855-1928). Her brothers and their wives were John Boyd Daughtery and Nancy, Arvil Byrge and Arietta, Harvey Byrge and Martha, Luther Byrge, Mart Byrge and Ellen, and Walter Byrge and Bertha. Teanie's sisters and brother's in law were Ellen Gunter and Nickademous, Myrtle Wilson and Fisher, Emily Bowling and Dillard, Effie Ward and Wayne, and Ethel Lay and Luther.

She is survived by her son, Darryl Chapman and wife Lisa of La Follette; daughter, Sharon Chapman of La Follette; granddaughters, Kandace Chapman Mills Marcum and husband John, Krestney Cordell Bates and husband, Phillip, Jessyca Chapman, and Amber Russell all of La Follette, and Molly Cordell McClary and husband, Jake of Jellico; grandson, Zachary R. Chapman of Cookeville; 13 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the City of Lafollette, Mayor Mike Stanfield, Chief of Police William Roehl and Jimmy Jefferies for the support before Teanie's illness and after her death. The family also wishes to thank Cumberland Village Care and Rehab center for all the love and care to Teanie.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Martin Wilson Funeral Home with her funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Don Allen and the Rev. Randall Heatherly officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16th to go in funeral procession to Jacksboro Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment with Don Whited officiating.

