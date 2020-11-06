Evelyn Hutson, age 99, of Jellico, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, at the Beech Tree Manor.

She was born Sept. 4, 1921 in Jellico.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Hutson; parents, Charlie and Mattie Lay Douglas; brothers, Luke Douglas, Charles Edgar Douglas; sisters, Vina Lou Ball, Goldie Morgan, Bessie Steeley Siler.

She is survived by her sons, Benny Hutson and wife Susan; Larry Hutson and wife Betty; grandchildren, George Benton Hutson, Kim Marie Marino; great-grandchildren, Ashley Marino, Megan Marino, Dean Benton Hutson; great-great-grandchildren, Loukas Dean Hutson, Aubery Marie Suarez, Olivia Nicole Hutson; sister, Marie Porter Key; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral at the funeral home with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

The burial followed in the Jellico Cemetery.

Face masks were required.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store