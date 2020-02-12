Evelyn Jennifer Holcomb Chadwell, age 62, of Lafollette, died on Friday, Feb. 7.
She was born July 15, 1957 in Avon, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Chadwell; parents, Eugene and Evelyn Walden Halcomb.
She is survived by her children, Marie Asher, Billie Baird, Robert Glandon Arlie Hammitte; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family received friends Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral followed with the Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating. Burial was Wednesday, Feb.12, in the Davis Cemetery (Stinking Creek).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
