Faye Fraley, age 74, of LaFollette, died on Friday, Sept. 11.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Fraley; parents, Kermit and Rosetta Crabtree Byrd.

She is survived by her sons, Scott Fraley, Keith Fraley and Melody Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The family received friends Sunday, Sept. 13, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services and interment followed at Indian Creek Cemetery.

Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

