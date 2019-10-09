Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fisher Wayne Barton. View Sign Service Information Cox & Son Funeral Home 418 5th Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6010 Send Flowers Obituary

Fisher Wayne Barton, age 16, of the Highcliff Community of Jellico, passed away Friday, Oct. 4 as the result of an ATV accident.

He was born on Nov. 8, 2002 to E. Wayne Barton, II, and Deana Rae (Maiden) Barton in Jellico. He was the Vice-President of his Junior Class at Whitley County High School – the Class of 2021. He was a member of Kentucky Hill Baptist Church.

Fisher was an exceptional young man. He was blessed with numerous abilities and talents which were evident to anyone who knew him.

As part of the Whitley County High School - Future Farmers of America (FFA), he won numerous awards. He currently served the FFA as Sentinel. He was also a member of Impact Archery. Fisher was a varsity member of the Inaugural Skeet and Trap Team at Whitley County High School. This team earned the 2019 Kentucky Clay Target State Skeet Title. Along with earning this accolade, Fisher served as a mentor to his fellow teammates with his exemplary demeanor. In addition, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and farmer.

Fisher was very industrious and always willing to help. Despite his young age, he had already worked for a few years for his mentor, Dr. Michael Culver, at Williamsburg Veterinary Clinic and for his friends, Wilma, George, and Kenny at Cox & Son Funeral Home and Jellico Monument Company.

His untimely death leaves a void, which can never be filled, but his whole life leaves a brilliant legacy which will never be diminished.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Edward C. Barton, William "Junior" Ramsey and Queen E. (Carroll) Ramsey, William H. Maiden, Sr. and Geneva (Jaynes) Maiden, and Milton H. Bryant and Ann Silvey.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Raeanne Barton and Grace Barton; paternal grandparents, Eddie W. Barton and Linda (Ramsey) Barton; maternal grandfather, Ray Maiden, and wife, Brenda; maternal grandmother, Jenny Ruth (Bryant) Clifton, and husband, John; great-grandmother, Jeanette (Gatliff) Barton, all of Jellico; aunts, Sara (Barton) Proffitt, and husband, Stuart, of Jellico, Susan (Barton) Anderson, and husband, Robert, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Kimberly (Maiden) Bryant, and husband, Tony, of Andersonville, Kasee (Clifton) Laster, and husband, Jonathan, of Statham, Georgia; uncles, J. Andrew Croley, and wife, Tracy, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Paul Croley, of Lexington, Kentucky; great aunts and great-uncles, Helen Elliott, and husband, Danny, of Jellico, Phyllis Lea, and husband, Jim, of Cumming, Georgia, Gene "Babe" Ramsey, and wife, Loretta, of Jellico; Robert Maiden, and wife, Sue, of Jellico, Milton Bryant, and wife, Sue, of Michigan, and Keith Silvey, and wife, Suzanne, of Silver Lake, Ohio; first cousins, Luke Barton, Logan Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Michael Ray Culver, Jeni Ann (Culver) Keene, and husband, Josh, Ashli Culver, Georgia Laster, Julia Laster, Alicyn Croley, and Jerrod Croley; a very special Creekmore Family on the hill; the students, faculty and staff of Whitley County High School; his Kentucky Hill Baptist Church family; numerous other relatives and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn his passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.

The funeral was held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Landes officiating. Special music will be provided by the Inman Family and Ms. Kennedy Walden.

Interment will immediately follow the funeral at the Douglas Cemetery in the Oswego Community of Campbell County.

Pallbearers will be Luke Barton, Logan Anderson, Jacob Anderson, Michael Ray Culver, Blake Maiden, Leon Waller, A. J. Farris, Bryce Bays, Caleb Rose, Chase Lawson, and Caney Minton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Whitley County High School – FFA / Future Farmers of America, 350 Boulevard of Champions, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 10, 2019

