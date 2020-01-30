Flovnia Dean Henegar, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Jan. 27. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Henegar; parents, Clint and Dora Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Leach; daughter, Linda Perkins; son, John Dale Henegar; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James Adkins officiating with the interment to follow at LaMarr Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
January 30, 2020
