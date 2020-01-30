Flovnia Dean Henegar

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Flovnia Dean Henegar, age 82, of LaFollette, died on Monday, Jan. 27. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Henegar; parents, Clint and Dora Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Leach; daughter, Linda Perkins; son, John Dale Henegar; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. James Adkins officiating with the interment to follow at LaMarr Cemetery.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 30, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.