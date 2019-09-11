Floyd Chester Rosenbaum, age 73, of LaFollette, departed this life Monday, Sept. 9. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his family, loved to fish, and spending time outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ester (Thomas) Rosenbaum; brother, James Rosenbaum.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Rosenbaum of LaFollette; sons, Floyd Timothy Rosenbaum and Danny Monday, both of LaFollette; brothers, Johnny Rosenbaum, Ernie Rosenbaum, Robert Rosenbaum, all of LaFollette, Charles Rosenbaum of Duff; sister, Gladys Rosenbaum of LaFollette; several grandchildren, and a host of other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 11 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating. Friends and family will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home to go in procession to Peabody Cemetery for 11 a.m. interment.
