Floyd Martin Hatmaker, age 76, of LaFollette, passed away on Monday, August 10. He was a member of Coolidge Ridge Baptist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired machinist. He enjoyed spending his time farming.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Hatmaker; son, Stanley Hatmaker; parents, Floyd Othniel and Addie Hatmaker

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Shawnetta and Tony Wallace, Melishia and Larry Wayne Morris; granddaughters, Haley and Joshua Riggs, Kodi and Jason Dupuy, Chesni and Joe Bullman; great-grandchildren, Maci Dupuy, Alex and Adley Bullman; sisters, Barbara Boshers, Jane and Johnny Phillips; brother, Gary and Sharon Hatmaker; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

At his request no services are planned.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 13, 2020



