Frances Jean Evans

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Jean Evans.
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Obituary
Send Flowers

Frances Jean Evans, age 83, of LaFollette, departed this life to her heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 19. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, a wonderful mother of seven children and a long-time employee of Camel Manufacturing Company. She loved to sew, work with her flowers, and bird watch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Evans; sons, Doug Evans, John Evans; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Hudson.
She is survived by her brother, Clyde Jones and wife Bobbie; son, Alan Evans; daughters, Debbie Bowlin and husband Gary, Libby Sharp and husband Mark, Alice Hatmaker and husband Charles, Ruth Arnett and husband Brian; daughter-in-laws, Penny Evans, Joetta Evans, Della Evans; adopted children, Brian Engle, Judy Lowe; life long friend she called sister, Jean Peabley; many grand-children, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at The Harbor with Funeral Service following with the Rev. Alvis Richardson and the Rev. Kirk Pierce officiating. Flowers can be delivered from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.