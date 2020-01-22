Frances Jean Evans, age 83, of LaFollette, departed this life to her heavenly home Sunday, Jan. 19. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, a wonderful mother of seven children and a long-time employee of Camel Manufacturing Company. She loved to sew, work with her flowers, and bird watch.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Evans; sons, Doug Evans, John Evans; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Hudson.
She is survived by her brother, Clyde Jones and wife Bobbie; son, Alan Evans; daughters, Debbie Bowlin and husband Gary, Libby Sharp and husband Mark, Alice Hatmaker and husband Charles, Ruth Arnett and husband Brian; daughter-in-laws, Penny Evans, Joetta Evans, Della Evans; adopted children, Brian Engle, Judy Lowe; life long friend she called sister, Jean Peabley; many grand-children, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at The Harbor with Funeral Service following with the Rev. Alvis Richardson and the Rev. Kirk Pierce officiating. Flowers can be delivered from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church.
LaFollette Press
January 23, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Jan. 23, 2020