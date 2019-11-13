Frank Cleveland Johnson, age 92, of LaFollette, took his Heavenly flight on Sunday, Nov. 10. He was born on July 2, 1927 in Speedwell. Frank was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church in LaFollette, a founding member of the Mt. View Baptist Church in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He retired from the Hazen Paper Company in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Frank always believed that his greatest achievement was his family. He loved each and every one of them and left them enough cherished memories to last a life time.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Silas and Susan Moyers Johnson; son, Carl Smith Johnson; brothers, Clyde Johnson and infant Carl; sisters, Martha Patterson, Flossie Goins, Alpha Sutton, and infant Clercie.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Pauline white Johnson; daughters, Carolyn Cote and husband Frank, Kathy Brousseau and husband Bill, Susan Kunkel and husband DeWayne; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.
Family received friends Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Cedar Creek Baptist Church with services following with the Rev. Tim Dupuy officiating. Interment followed in Chadwell Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral home of Lafollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 14, 2019
