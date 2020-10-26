1/
Frank Danko
Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette, born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan died on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
He is survived by his wife, Peg Garman Danko; daughters, Elaine Burchfield, Debbie Carper, Monica; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No Services planned
Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
