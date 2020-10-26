Or Copy this URL to Share

Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette, born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan died on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

He is survived by his wife, Peg Garman Danko; daughters, Elaine Burchfield, Debbie Carper, Monica; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

No Services planned

Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 22, 2020

