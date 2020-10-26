Frank Danko, age 81, of LaFollette, born April 7, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan died on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
He is survived by his wife, Peg Garman Danko; daughters, Elaine Burchfield, Debbie Carper, Monica; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No Services planned
Memorials may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 22, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.