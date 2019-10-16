Franklin D. Thompson, 82, of Logansport, Indiana and formerly of LaFollette, passed away Sunday Oct. 13 in Millers Merry Manor of Logansport.
Born December 12, 1936 in Jacksboro, to the late Henry and Bertha (Wells) Thompson. On September 11, 1959 he married Eloise Edwards who survives.
Dee was a former typesetter for the Chattanooga Times Newspaper and had also worked for the LaFollette Press. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Dee enjoyed fishing and the outdoors of Tennessee. He was an active member of the Elm Grove Baptist Church.
He was survived by his wife, Eloise; sister, Linda (Tom) Albright, LaFollette; brother, Paul (Betty) Thompson, Harrison; and host of several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
He is preceded in death by his son, Mark DeWayne Thompson; brothers, James Thomas "JT" Thompson, Robert "Bobby" Thompson; sisters, Ailene Bushby, Christene Robbins, Henrietta Beaty and Nanny Jo Thompson.
A visitation will be held from 10:30 am until time of services on Thursday, Oct. 17 at the funeral home.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 am Thursday October 17, in the Walters Funeral Home 509 E. Central Ave. LaFollette, TN with Pastor Danny Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in the Jacksboro City Cemetery, Jacksboro, with full military rites.
You may sign the guest book and send online condolences at www.gundrumcare.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Elm Grove Baptist Church.
Gundrum Funeral Home of Logansport, Indiana is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 17, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 17, 2019