Franklin Delano "Frank" Lynch

Service Information
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7452
Obituary
Send Flowers

Franklin Delano "Frank" Lynch, age 89, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Lynch; parents, George and Della (Berry) Lynch.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Davis.
Family received friends Friday, Sept. 6 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. James Adkins and the Rev. Larry Russell officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, Sept. 7 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment. The Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.