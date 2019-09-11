Franklin Delano "Frank" Lynch, age 89, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Lynch; parents, George and Della (Berry) Lynch.
He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Davis.
Family received friends Friday, Sept. 6 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral services with the Rev. James Adkins and the Rev. Larry Russell officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, Sept. 7 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home proceed to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment. The Campbell County Honor Guard will be in charge of graveside service.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019