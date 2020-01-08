Franklin (Doc) Wilson, age 81, of the Stinking Creek Community, died on Sunday, Dec. 29. He was a member of Rock Creek Church of God.
He is preceded in death by his step-son, John McAlister; parents, Alonzo and Sarah Rutherford Wilson.
He is survived by wife, Judy Wilson; sons, Gary Wilson and Steve McAlister; daughter, Donna Cormeier; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Thursday, Jan. 2 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral Service to follow at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating. Interment followed service at Broyles Cemetery Stinking Creek.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
January 9, 2020
