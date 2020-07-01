Fred Franklin Foster Jr.
Fred Franklin Foster, Jr., age 75, of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, June 17.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred Franklin Foster, Sr. and Dorothy Malicoat Foster.
He is survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
No Services are planned.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 2, 2020

