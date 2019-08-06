Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred M Brewer. View Sign Service Information Llewellyn Funeral Home 750 S Main St Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6386 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred M. Brewer, age 74, of Newcomb, formerly of Williamsburg, Kentucky, went to be with his Lord on Thursday April 11, at his home.

Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Franklin and Beulah Silcox Brewer,; brothers, Tom Frank Brewer, Bill Hofferkamp; sister, Betty Buckalew; great-grandson, Nicholas McNealy. Fred is survived by his wife, Evie Brewer; sons, Steven Brewer (Kim), Jonathan Stevens (Sonia); daughters, Katherine Elizabeth Kays (Danny), Waynesburg, Kentucky. Connie Young (David), Corbin, Kentucky Paula McNealy (Richard), Jellico; brother, Jerry Brewer (Rusty) Fairborn, Ohio. grandchildren; Avery Brewer, Allan McNealy, Andrea Faulkner, Christopher Antle, Collin Antle and Cory Antle; five great-grandchildren; special nephews, Chuck and Russell Brewer; niece, Glenna Doorlag; host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Freddie was a faithful member of the Newcomb Baptist Church where he served as Trustee. He spent most of his working life employed at Brennenstuhl-Bryant, W.D. Bryant Lumber, and Hardware Companies. After his retirement he worked at Llewellyn Funeral Home. He will be greatly missed in his church and community.

The family received friends at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico on Sunday April 14, at which time the funeral services followed with military honors provided by American Legion Post 154, the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. and the Rev. Scott Kennedy will officiate. Interment followed in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Newcomb Baptist Church in memory of Fred.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 18, 2019

