Freddy Wayne Skeen, age 69, of LaFollette, died on Wednesday, Aug.14 under the care of UT Hospice at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is proceeded in death by his Carlos and Tommy Faye Hendrickson Skeen.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Deloris; children, Tammy Evans of Canton Georgia, Freddy A. Skeen of Monroe and Scott Skeen of Clermont Florida.

Friends gathered on Sunday, Aug.18 at Merkle Funeral Service, 14567 South Dixie Highway, (734)241-7070. A Celebration of His Life took place on Monday, Aug.19 with the pastor Harold Raines officiating and the pastor Gary Pickrell co-officiating. Procession followed to Roselawn Memorial in LaSalle for burial.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 22, 2019

