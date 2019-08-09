Freeda Blankenship Dougals, age 93, of Newcomb, passed away Tuesday, May 28, at her home.
She was born August 18, 1925 in Everetts, Kentucky.
She is preceeded in death by her husband, Earnest Willard Douglas; grandchildren, Gordon Broyles and Kim Broyles Thomas; parents,
Charles and Tennie Morgan Blankenship; sisters, Delphia, Newman, Audrey; brothers, Charles, Jr., Ernest, Milford Blankenship.
She is survived by her son, Willard Douglas and wife Sulia; daughters, Kathy Ratliff ,Dorothy Broyles and husband Willis, Linda Diane Broyles and husband Hubert, Iris Smith and husband Bill; grandchildren, Allen, Wendy, Jason, Sarah, Kevin, Brian, Chris, Jamie; Several great and great great grandchildren; A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing
The family received friends Friday, May 31, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services followed with the Rev. Randy Bargo officiating. Graveside Service Saturday, June 01, in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
