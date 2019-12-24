Frosty Powell Henderson, age 90, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Dec. 19. She was a member of Forks Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Maynard M. Powell, Jr. and William H. Henderson; parents, James and Martha McKamey Phillips.

She is survived by her son, Donald R. Powell; special daughter, Linda Farmer; and a host of several other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Family received friends Sunday, Dec. 22 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow in the chapel with he Rev. Mike Smith, the Rev. Virgil Farmer and the Rev. Ronnie Poston will be officiating. Family and friends met Monday, Dec. 23 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Indian Creek Cemetery for interment.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

December 26, 2019

