Garry Wayne England, age 55, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Lora June.
He is survived by his father, Mack England of Dacula; brother, Alan (Maureen) England of Dacula; niece, Nicole (Jeffery) Sapp of Jefferson; nephew, Brandon England (Amanda Moore) of Dacula; great nieces, Isabell and Olivia Sapp; as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Garry loved music and watching western movies. He attended Hi Hope Service Center where he made long lasting friendships with the staff and other adults who attended there. Garry was known for his infectious laugh and the love he had for his family.
The family received friends on Saturday, Nov 2, in the funeral home up to the funeral hour. A funeral service honoring the life of Garry was held on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with the Rev. H.R. Douglas, Jr. officiating. Interment followed at Gwinnett Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Hi Hope Service Center. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service of Lawrenceville, Georgia was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 8, 2019