Gary Lathern White, age 74, of Eaton, Ohio, formerly of LaFollette, passed away July 16.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Maney and Christine (Wilson) White; his in-laws, Etaline (Kennedy) and Howard Stittums; brother, Jerry White.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nina Jo "Jody" White; two sons, Tony (Wendy) White and Steve (Cheryl) White; five grandchildren, Jeremy (Jayna Young) White, Chad (Heather Collins) White, Whitney (Jimmy) Kreitzer, Brooke White, and Aidan White; four great-grandchildren, Dylan White, Violet White, Ryan Collins, and Lanie Kreitzer; two sisters, Fleda Kolp and Freda (Gene) Moses; sister-in-law, Edith White; and numerous other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 25 in Eaton, Ohio and the burial was in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria, Ohio.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.