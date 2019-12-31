Gary Lee Bowlin, age 72, of Fortville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Fisher, Indiana. He was born May 1,1947 in Jellico.

He is preceded in death by his father, Sterling Bowlin; mother, Ollie Arnett Bowlin.

He is survived by his companion, Sandra Bowlin; mother of his childrenPat Buckner; children, Melissa Bowlin, Billy Bowlin, Christopher Bowlin; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The family received friends Saturday, Dec. 28 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the service following on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the funeral home with the Rev. Randy Bargo and the Rev. Mike Douglas officiating. The burial was followed in Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

January 2, 2020

