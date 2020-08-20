Gary M. Aldridge, age 67, of LaFollette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13 after fighting a five-year battle with multiple myeloma.
He was a member of High Knob Baptist Church, the former mayor of Caryville and a retired diesel mechanic.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Aldridge: mother, Joan Eggers Aldridge; father-in-law, Monroe Sheckles.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sheckles Aldridge; daughter and son-in-law, Chesni and Joe Orick, of LaFollette; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Carrie Aldridge, of Greeneville; grandchildren, Briana and Zane; mother-in-law, Cardene Sheckles; sister, Barbara Aldridge; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Saturday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the funeral service following at Cross-Smith Chapel, with the Rev. DeWayne Byrd officiating.
Interment followed at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Campbell County Cancer Association, PO Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757.
Gary was blessed with some of the best physicians during his cancer journey.
A special thanks to Dr. Wahid Hanna and the staff at UT Cancer Institute, the palliative care staff at UT; Dr. Lonial at Emory Hospital in Atlanta; Dr. Paul Johnson at KOC; Patricia Eberharter and her wonderful staff at Renovation Health.
Online condolences may be given at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.