Gary Wayne Monday, Sr., age 57, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his father, R.L. Monday.
He is survived by his mother, Brenda Monday; daughter, Angel Wilson; sons, Gary Monday, Jr., Jason Monday, and Jessie Monday.
Visitation was Saturday, Aug. 17, followed by funeral service in the chapel of Martin Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Woods officiating. Following service, friends and family proceeded to Marlow Cemetery in Speedwell for interment.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
August 22,2019
