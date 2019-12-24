Geneva M. Combs, age 66, of Speedwell, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18. She was of the Baptist Faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Dayton and Lula Bean McDonald,
She is survived by her husband, Charles Combs; daughter, Belinda McCullah; son, Anthony Earl; and a host of several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family received friends Friday, Dec. 20.
Family and friends met Saturday, Dec. 21 at Walters Funeral Home and proceeded to Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment. Graveside services Saturday, Dec. 21 at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Donald Proffitt officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
December 26, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Dec. 25, 2019