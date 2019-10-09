George Benjamin Ayers II, age 55, of Jacksboro, died on Thursday, Oct. 3.
He is preceded in death by his parents, G.B. and Edna Chadwell Ayers.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hale Ayers; sons, Justin Hale and George B. Ayers III; a host of grandchildren, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Family received friends Sunday, Oct. 6 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with services followed in the Cross-Smith Funeral Home Chapel.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 10, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 10, 2019