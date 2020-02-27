Georgia (Sweat) Ellison (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:30 PM
Sunrise Cemetery
Obituary
Georgia Sweat Ellison, age 86, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, Feb. 24. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marvin Ellison; her parents, Bratcher and Velma Ellison Sweat; and brother, Norman Sweat.
She is survived by her special friends, Lyle, Ronnie, Tom, Tim and Angie Newton, all of Stacyville, Iowa, Janet Williamson, Paul Harmon; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Sunrise Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020
