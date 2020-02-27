Georgia Sweat Ellison, age 86, of Jacksboro, died on Monday, Feb. 24. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marvin Ellison; her parents, Bratcher and Velma Ellison Sweat; and brother, Norman Sweat.
She is survived by her special friends, Lyle, Ronnie, Tom, Tim and Angie Newton, all of Stacyville, Iowa, Janet Williamson, Paul Harmon; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceed to Sunrise Cemetery for a 2:30 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment with the Rev. Wade Walls officiating.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
February 27, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 28, 2020