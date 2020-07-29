Georgia K. Siler, age 90, of the Habersham Community passed away Friday, July 24. She was a member of Habersham Baptist Church. Georgia served as a Teacher Assistant at Wynn-Habersham School for many years. She loved her family and friends, quilting, and was an election official at Wynn-Habersham precinct for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ernest Siler; parents, Floyd and Myrtle Ayers Kidwell; sister, Jewell Crutchfield Bonetti.
She is survived by her children, Mata Jo Douglas and husband, Clyde Eddie and Ernest Lee Siler and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Michael Douglas (Amy Danner), James Douglas and wife, Hasu, Tony Siler, Jason Siler and wife, Saskia, and Bradley Siler; great-grandchildren, Chase Douglas, Annie Douglas, Jimmy Douglas, Joshua Douglas, and Olivia Douglas, Logan Siler and Austin Siler, Garett Maples, and Levi Maples; nieces and nephews, Mavis Weger, Jon Siler, Brenda Martin, Phillip Siler, Susie Siler Caddell; Her Church Family and Friends; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services were Tuesday, July 28, at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Bullock and the Rev. Jim Bo Bolton officiating. Interment to follow at Powell Valley Cemetery & Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends Tuesday before funeral services.
Online condolences for Mrs. Siler may be made at http://www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
July 30, 2020