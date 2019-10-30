Georgina (Chittick) Wallace

Service Information
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN
37766
(423)-562-7441
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Campbell Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Georgina Chittick Wallace, age 85, of LaFollette, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26. She was a member of LaFollette Church of Christ. She retired from imperial Reading and Woodson's Mall Supermarket. She loved traveling, shopping, and fashionable bling-bling.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jim Wallace; grandson, Keith Phillips; parents, John and Clara Mae Rollins Chittick; brother, Jim Chittick.
She is survived by her daughters, Vickie Lynn Phillips, Joanne and husband, Roger Whitaker, Barbara Jane Wallace; son, Andy and wife Rhonda Wallace; grandsons, Jake and Riley Wallace; granddaughter, Jacey Wallace; brothers, John Chittick, Dick Chittick and wife, Gladys; sister-in-law, Maggie Chittick; special friend, Seth Muncy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of other extended family and many friends.
Family received friends Monday, Oct. 28 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home until service hour with the Jim Wesson officiating. Family and friends met at Cross-Smith Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Condolences may be given online at https://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 31, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Oct. 31, 2019
