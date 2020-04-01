Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lynn Kimberlin. View Sign Service Information Harp Funeral Home 572 South Main Street Jellico , TN 37762 (423)-784-6364 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Lynn kimberlin, age 80, of Duff, passed away Wednesday, March 25 from cancer. He was born Nov. 22, 1939 in Eagan, and grew up in Chillicothe, Ohio. Gerald retired from the Mead Paper Mill in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was an Army Veteran.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Kimberlin; mother, Frances Hamblin Kimberlin Cupp; step-father, Rev. Grady Cupp; brothers, Norman Kimblerlin and George Kimberlin; sister, Katherine Kimberlin; nieces, Susie Skaggs, Teresa Mendenhall and Tonya Kimberlin; sister-in-law, Patty Kimberlin; great nephews, Todd Mendenhall and DJ Williams.

He is survived by his sons, Jerry Powell of Maumee, Ohio, Richard Kimberlin, Dennis Kimberlin both of Tennessee; grandsons, Chris Kimberlin, Tony (Ainda) Kimberlin, Codey Kimberlin all of Ohio,

Gerald Powell of Michigan, Monty Kimberlin of Lafollette; grand-daughter, Lyssa Kimberlin of Knoxville;4 great-great-granddaughters; 2 great-great grandsons; brother, Willard Dwight (Pam) Kimberlin of Cold Water, Michigan; sisters, Brenda Kwitkowski of Wisconsin, Karen (Earl) Evans of Duff, Gale (Lonnie) Davis of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Niobie (Mike) Marlowe of Nashville; sister-in-law, Peggy Kimberlin of Chillicothe, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside Service (Private) Monday, March 30, in the Woodlawn Cemetery (Lafollette).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 2, 2020

