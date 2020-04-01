Gerald Lynn kimberlin, age 80, of Duff, passed away Wednesday, March 25 from cancer. He was born Nov. 22, 1939 in Eagan, and grew up in Chillicothe, Ohio. Gerald retired from the Mead Paper Mill in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was an Army Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Kimberlin; mother, Frances Hamblin Kimberlin Cupp; step-father, Rev. Grady Cupp; brothers, Norman Kimblerlin and George Kimberlin; sister, Katherine Kimberlin; nieces, Susie Skaggs, Teresa Mendenhall and Tonya Kimberlin; sister-in-law, Patty Kimberlin; great nephews, Todd Mendenhall and DJ Williams.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry Powell of Maumee, Ohio, Richard Kimberlin, Dennis Kimberlin both of Tennessee; grandsons, Chris Kimberlin, Tony (Ainda) Kimberlin, Codey Kimberlin all of Ohio,
Gerald Powell of Michigan, Monty Kimberlin of Lafollette; grand-daughter, Lyssa Kimberlin of Knoxville;4 great-great-granddaughters; 2 great-great grandsons; brother, Willard Dwight (Pam) Kimberlin of Cold Water, Michigan; sisters, Brenda Kwitkowski of Wisconsin, Karen (Earl) Evans of Duff, Gale (Lonnie) Davis of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Niobie (Mike) Marlowe of Nashville; sister-in-law, Peggy Kimberlin of Chillicothe, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside Service (Private) Monday, March 30, in the Woodlawn Cemetery (Lafollette).
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
April 2, 2020
Published in LaFollette Press on Apr. 2, 2020