She is preceded in death by her Husband, Walter (Sam) Miller, Jr.; daughter, Kristi Hope Miller; granddaughter, April Dawn Miller; parents, Esleck and Tilda White Chadwell; sisters, Yvonne Faulkner, Jane Wilson, Wanda (Tootsie) Davidson, Minnie Belle Longmire, and Cleo Chadwell; brothers, James (Bud) Chadwell and L.D. Chadwell.

She is srived by her sons, David Miller and Wife, Karen, Rector Miller and Wife, Karla, Walter Gene Miller and Wife, Tammie, and Jeffery Lynn Miller, Sr.; daughters, Joan Crutchfield and husband Dwight, Cathy Muse and husband Paul and Becky Clear and husband Robert; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Shirley Claiborne and husband, Terry, and Joyce Walden; brothers, Millard Chadwell and wife Jewell, and Norris Chadwell and wife Irene; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A Graveside Service was held on Wednesday, May, 6, at Campbell Memorial Gardens with her son the Rev. Walter Miller, the Rev. Kirk Pierce, and the Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Friends may called at their convenience on Wednesday, May 6 at Walters Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Victory Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 313, Speedwell, TN 37870.

May 7, 2020

