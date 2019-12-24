Geraldine Ward, age 92, of Caryville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 18. She was a member of Ivey Grove Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cordice (Shorty) Ward; son, Roger and Gary Ward; daughters, Patricia Rivera, Shonda Ward; parents, Mode Burress and Sena Byrd Burress Acres.
She is survived by her sons, Eddie Ward; and a host of several friends and family to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Saturday, Dec. 21 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with the services followed at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Rutherford officiating.
Family and friends met Sunday, Dec. 22 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Campbell Memorial Gardens for interment.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
