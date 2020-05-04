Gerri Marie Lewellen, age 68, died on Saturday, April 25. She found her joy at the Fincastle United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Mary Jane Alter Cains.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Gary Lewellen; son, Ryan Christopher Lewellen; and a host of other friends and relatives to mourn their passing.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2 at noon at Powell Valley Cemetery and Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steve Evans officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: Fincastle United Methodist Church, 629 Old Middlesboro Hwy., LaFollette, TN 37766. Online condolences for Mrs. Lewellen may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
