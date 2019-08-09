Gladys Shepherd Bruce, age 98, of LaFollette, passed away Sunday, May 19, at Signature Health in Cookeville. She is a member of Alder Springs Baptist Church and retired from Imperial Reading.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elihue Bruce; parents, Esau and Lizzie Lawson Shepherd; brothers, John, Glen, Gene, Luther, Jessie Lee Shepherd; sisters, Trula Gekle and Evelyn Shepherd.
She is survived by her sons, Everette Bruce, Luther and wife Linda Bruce; grandchildren,
Levon Bruce and wife Pat, Ray Bruce and Elaine Bruce; brother, Bob and Midge Shepherd; sister-in- law, Dora Shepherd; Special niece whom she helped raise, Connie Partin and husband Jerry; Several other nieces and nephews to mourn her passing.
Family received friends Tuesday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home. Services followed on Wednesday, at Alder Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Hobert McCeary and the Rev. Paul Smith officiating. Interment followed services at Shelby Cemetery.
Condolences may be given at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
May 23, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019