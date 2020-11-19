1/
Gleece Edmond Ford
1947 - 2020
Gleece Edmond Ford, age 73, died on Saturday Nov. 14.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hawkins Ford; father, Golden Ford.
He is survived by his mother, Clairese Wilson Ford; sons, Doug Ford of Powell, Mark Ford of Ringold, Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside service and interment was on Wednesday Nov. 18, at Pond Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asked those attending to please wear a mask.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
November 19, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pond Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Wilson Funeral Home
700 West Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7452
