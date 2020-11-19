Gleece Edmond Ford, age 73, died on Saturday Nov. 14.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hawkins Ford; father, Golden Ford.

He is survived by his mother, Clairese Wilson Ford; sons, Doug Ford of Powell, Mark Ford of Ringold, Georgia; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service and interment was on Wednesday Nov. 18, at Pond Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Smith officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asked those attending to please wear a mask.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

November 19, 2020

