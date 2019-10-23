Glenn Edward Ayers, age 79, of LaFollette, died on Tuesday, Oct. 15. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Ayers; parents, Jerry and Dollie (Blackard) Ayers.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Faye (Summers) Ayers of LaFollette; sons, Roger and Anthony Ayers of Johnson City; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation was Friday, Oct. 18 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home followed by funeral service with the Pastor Don Profitt officiating. Friends and family met Saturday, Oct. 19 at Martin-Wilson Funeral Home went in procession to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.

Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

October 24, 2019

