Glenn Michael Day
1951 - 2020
Glenn Michael Day, age 69, of Morley (Duff), passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Summit View of Rocky Top Nursing Home.
He was born Feb. 18, 1951 in Jellico.
Michael was an officer since 1980.
He served Campbell County and the Jellico Police Department.
He also served as a SRO for the Jellico Elementary School.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Harry Lee Day; mother, Maudie Morris Day; son, Eric Owens; grandbaby, Mitchell Lee Day; cousin, Burt Morris.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Helen Day; children, Janet Day, John Day, Mitchell Day, Faye Owens, Tonya Owens Jeffers and Todd; grandchildren, Thomas Ridenour and Kendra, Clayton Day, Keylee Day, Amanda Ridenour, Cameron Day, Emma Owens, Jacob Owens, Thomas Day, Trenton Jeffers, Travis Owens, Norris Day, Seth Owens Shepherd, Tess Jeffers, Lydia Henderson, Genavee Henderson; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Remington Ridenour; siblings, Lynn Pruett and Donnie, Sandy Day and Regina; special close friends, Ned Smiddy, Mike Womble, Nathan King and Matthew, Stevie Campbell, Valerie Day, Tom Ridenour, Matt Mozingo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.
The family received friends Friday, Oct. 2, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel until funeral hour with the Rev. James "Jimbo" Bolton and the Bro. Jimmy Evans.
Military honors were by the Jellico Honor Guard (American Legion Post 154). Last Call was by the Campbell County Sheriff's Department. Pallbearers were Clayton Day, Thomas Ridenour, John Day, Mike Womble, Mikee Morris and Jimmy Evans.
Honorary pallbearers were Todd Jeffers and Stevie Campbell.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
October 8, 2020

Published in LaFollette Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harp Funeral Home
572 South Main Street
Jellico, TN 37762
423-784-6364
