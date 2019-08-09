Glenn T. O'Dell, Sr., age 84, of LaFollette, died on Saturday, June 1. He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte O'Dell; son, Rickey Linvel O'Dell; parents, Maynard F. and Espie Harvey O'Dell.?He is survived by his daughter, Sheila Thomas; son, Glenn T. O'Dell, Jr..?The family received friends Wednesday, June 5, with funeral services to follow. ?Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
LaFollette Press
June 6, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Aug. 10, 2019