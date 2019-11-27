Glenna Faye Nelson, age 75, of LaFollette, died on Thursday, Nov. 21. She was a member of Grantsboro Baptist Church.
She preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Gladys Rutherford Nelson.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Bailey, Susan Samol, Loria Scarlett, Stacie Jackson and Jill Warren.
The family received friends Sunday, Nov. 24 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with funeral service following at Cross-Smith Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Bailey officiating. Interment at Grantsboro Cemetery following service.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollete Press
November 28, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Nov. 28, 2019