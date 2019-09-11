Goldie A. Cole, age 68, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 5. She was born to the late Albert and Mae Jane Baird on October 1, 1950 in Habersham.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Cole; brother, Bobby Joe Rose.
She is survived by her son, Michael Scott Ridenour; nine siblings, Kathryn Stephens, Hubert (Linda) Rose, Phyllis Pagel, Jerry (Brenda) Baird, Brenda Baird, Glenda Richards, Ed (Brenda) Baird, William "Bill" Baird, Ida Elaine (Howard) Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews to mourn her passing. Private family services were in the care of Rose Hill Funeral Home. Burial took place at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio.
Rose Hill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 12, 2019
Published in LaFollette Press on Sept. 12, 2019