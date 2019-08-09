Gordon A. Flatt, age 77, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, June 14.
He was a born again Christian and a Nazarite and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired as a Campbell County School Teacher with 37 years of service and was a well known photographer in the area for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Laura De Fritas Flatt.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Flatt; daughter, Cara Flatt.
Graveside services and interment were held at Woodlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Wade Walls Officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.
The Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette were in charge of arrangements.
June 20, 2019
