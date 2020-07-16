Gordon Terry Stout, age 57, passed away May 27. He was born Feb. 9,1963 to the late Gordon Stout, Sr. and Jane Martin-Stout in LaFollette. Graduate of Karns High School, Knoxville, in 1981. Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a baptized member of The Church of Christ of Latler Day Saints in Mytrle Creek, Oregon. Terry made several moves between Tennessee, California, and Oregon before settling in Oregon since 1993. He worked as a roofer. He enjoyed camping, hiking, wood carving and spending time with his beloved dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sisters, Launa and Udena, all of Oregon, Sherri of Knoxville; brothers, Everette of Knoxville, D of Spangle, Washington; nieces, Christina and Victoria of Oregon, Haley of Knoxville; nephew, Jordan of Knoxville; aunts, Pauletta Chadwell of Powell, Barbara Archer of Duff; He was loved and will be missed.

Interment at Peabody Cemetery, in Campbell County.

Terry is Home Now!

Mountain View Memorial Chapel Crematory was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

July 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store