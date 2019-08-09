Granville Cornett, age 81, of Jacksboro passed away Sunday, June 23.
He was of the Baptist faith, past master and current treasurer of Stooksbury Masonic Lodge #602 F & AM. He was very active in Campbell County Shrine club as a " Road Runner" transporting children to the various Shriner's Hospitals for treatment from Campbell and Claiborne counties, and an avid Kentucky Basketball fan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Arthur and Grace Caudill Cornett; sisters, Madeline Knediek, Betty Fletcher, Christine Cornett; brothers, James, Chester, Jr., Sherman and Elmer; sons-in-laws, James Johnson and Mike Orick.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Harper Cornett; daughters, Sandra Whited of Jacksboro, Sharon Johnson of Hixson, Jennifer Orick of Jacksboro; grandchildren, Jessica Ditmer, Lance Corporal David Johnson, Amanda Grace Whited; great-grand-children, Samuel, Anna Beth, Benjamin Ditmer, Gabriel Johnson; brothers, William Bryan Cronett of California, Thomas Cornett of Oklahoma, Curtis Arnold Cornett of Kentucky; sisters, Edith Ann Olsonof Florida, Barbara Ellen Gollwitzer of Illionis, Maime Cornett of California; Several nieces, nephews, Masonic brothers, and many friends.
Family received friends Wednesday, June 26, at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Masonic Services followed with the Rev. David Hicks officiating. Family and friends met Thursday, June 27 at Cross-Smith Funeral Home and proceeded to Bakers Forge Cemetery for interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Campbell County Shrine Club, PO Box 23,
LaFollette, TN 37766
Cross-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
June 27, 2019
