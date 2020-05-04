Gray Jones Honaker, age 86, of Speedwell, was born on Jan. 8 1934 to Matt and Evelyn (Bryant) Jones, she died on April 16. She lived most of her life in Speedwell, Tennessee. She was married to William Woodrow Honaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Evelyn Jones; son, Keith Honaker.

She is survived by her son, Mark Honaker of LaFollette; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A graveside services and interment was held Friday, April 24, at Greasy Hollow Cemetery in Speedwell with the Rev. DeWayne (Kojack) Graves officiating.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

April 30, 2020

