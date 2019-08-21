Gregory "Keith" Greene, age 57, of Caryville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born September 4, 1961 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Manson and Pauline Bunch Greene. Keith was the former owner and operator of Pioneer Alarm in Lafollette. He enjoyed woodcarving and was very talented.

He is preceded in death by his infant sister, Pamela Sue Greene; grandparents, Senda and Bill Greene, Lola and Buddy Bunch.

He is survived by his son, Gregory Keith Greene Jr. and wife, Kim?Parents, Manson and Pauline Greene?; brother, Kevin Scott Greene; grandchildren, Isaiah and Rylee Greene,Jazzmin Harper and husband, Xavier, James Powers and wife, Deena; and a host of other family and friends.? Special thanks to all the nurses and staff at Lafollette Medical Center and Cumberland Village for all their love and care. ?

The family received friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville on Tuesday, Aug. 20 with the funeral services followed at with the Rev. David Seiber officiating. Keith's graveside will be held at the Warren Memorial Gardens in Elk Valley Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home of Rocky Top was in charge of arrangements.

LaFollette Press

August 22, 2019

