Gregory Scott Wells, age 58, of LaFollette, died on Friday, March 20. He attended Faith Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his son, Brandon Scott Wells; father, J.T. Wells.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Fugate Wells; daughter, Nikki Wells; mother, Ella Overbay Wells; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Given current circumstances, a Memorial Service will be held for Scott at a later date with the Rev. Tommy Reese officiating.
Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is in charge of arrangements.
March 26, 2020
