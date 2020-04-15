Hadley Caroline Cooper, 2 days old, of Jacksboro, passed away Friday, April 10.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Bill and Faye Weaver; great-great- grandparents, Asalee Roberts, Bill Cooper and Carylee Martin.
She is survived by her parents, Eric and Hannah Cooper; grandparents, Bryan and Melissa Weaver, Tina Maupin, Chris and Christy Cooper; great-great-grandparents, Roger and Linda Johnson, Odus and Diane Maupine, Patricia and Roy Lough, Emma Cooper Long, Ted and Marilyn Cooper and Ray and Brenda Powell; uncle and aunts, Andrew Weaver, Zach Cooper, Jerrett Pierce, Gracie Cooper, and Sara Cooper; and a host of other relatives to mourn her passing.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Bakers Forge Cemetery.
