Harley Clyde "Buddy" Petree, age 81, of Jacksboro, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wymer and Florida (Richardson) Petree.
He is survived by his children, Phillip Dale and Bonnie Sue; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation was Friday, Sept. 20 in the chapel of Martin-Wilson Funeral Home. Following visitation, friends and family went in procession to Pond Cemetery for graveside service with Military Honors by Campbell County Honor Guard.
Martin-Wilson Funeral Home of LaFollette was in charge of arrangements.
LaFollette Press
September 26, 2019
