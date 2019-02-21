Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Brooks Dowdy. View Sign

Harold Brooks Dowdy, age 84, of LaFollette, passed away Friday, Feb. 15 at the LaFollette Health and Rehab. He was born April 21, 1934 in New Albany, Mississippi.

Brooks was preceded in death by parents, Lavell and Lucille Dowdy; and brothers, William Gray Dowdy and Jimmy Dowdy.

He is survived by wife, Helen "Jackie" Lindsay Dowdy; son, Scott Dowdy; daughter, Traci Leigh Dowdy; grandchildren, Jodan Brook Dowdy, Jenna Slaughter, Ryan Scott Dowdy, and wife, Taryn and Clayton Dowdy; brothers, Chester Ray Dowdy and Billy Wayne Dowdy; and sisters, Lula Manning, Betty Joyce Dowdy and Bonita "Birdie" Exone.

A host of nieces, nephews, friends and family mourn his passing.

The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 18 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel, the funeral following at the funeral home with the Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Military honors were by the American Legion Honor Guard Post 154 of Elk Valley. Brook's wishes were to be cremated following his funeral service.

Harp Funeral Home, of Jellico, was in charge of the arrangements.



572 South Main Street

Jellico , TN 37762

423-784-6364 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in LaFollette Press on Feb. 21, 2019

